Dr. Gustavo Calleja, MD
Dr. Gustavo Calleja, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Gastro Health - Galloway9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 913-0666
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I would like to leave my comment about the DR. Calleja and his team of nurses and support staff, especially his secretary. In 5 years of being in this country I had never found a gastroenterologist so competent for my Ulcerative Colitis Disease, which I have suffered for more than 20 years, I had to be on the verge of death to reach the South Miami Hospital (excellent institution) and be cared for by Dr. Calleja, thank you for putting your intelligence and your passion at the disposal of Gastro
About Dr. Gustavo Calleja, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- National Naval Medical Center|Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Calleja has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calleja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
