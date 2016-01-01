Overview of Dr. Gustavo Fernandez-Castro, MD

Dr. Gustavo Fernandez-Castro, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U de la Republica, Montevideo and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Fernandez-Castro works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.