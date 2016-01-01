Dr. Gustavo Fernandez-Castro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez-Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gustavo Fernandez-Castro, MD
Overview of Dr. Gustavo Fernandez-Castro, MD
Dr. Gustavo Fernandez-Castro, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U de la Republica, Montevideo and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Fernandez-Castro works at
Dr. Fernandez-Castro's Office Locations
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
UHealth at Kendall8932 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 243-4960
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gustavo Fernandez-Castro, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1134175318
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- U de la Republica, Montevideo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez-Castro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez-Castro accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez-Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez-Castro works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez-Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez-Castro.
