See All Ophthalmologists in Spring Hill, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Gustavo Gamero, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (42)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gustavo Gamero, MD

Dr. Gustavo Gamero, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Tex

Dr. Gamero works at St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Spring Hill in Spring Hill, FL with other offices in Tarpon Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gamero's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Spring Hill
    187 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (689) 214-5701
  2. 2
    St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs
    43309 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 279-5510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayfront Health Spring Hill

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Glaucoma Surgery
Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Glaucoma Surgery

Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Cataract
Stye
Diplopia
Dry Eyes
Exotropia
Eye Test
Floaters
Headache
Lazy Eye
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Gustavo Gamero, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093709966
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tex
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Cath MC
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gustavo Gamero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gamero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gamero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gamero has seen patients for Glaucoma, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

