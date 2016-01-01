Overview of Dr. Gustavo Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Gustavo Gonzalez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.