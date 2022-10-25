Dr. Gustavo Guajardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guajardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gustavo Guajardo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gustavo Guajardo, MD
Dr. Gustavo Guajardo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from School of Medicine I.A. Santos, Monterrey|Tec de Monterrey ITESM, Monterrey, Mexico and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and Northeast Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Guajardo's Office Locations
-
1
San Antonio Stone Oak18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 547-8250Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 8715 Village Dr, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (000) 000-0000
-
3
San Antonio Medical Center5206 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 547-8248Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- Northeast Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, caring and done in a timely manner. No long waiting time. Courteous. I felt I mattered and cared for.
About Dr. Gustavo Guajardo, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144403387
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship in Thoracic Surgery The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Cancer, Houston, TX|University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center
- The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX|University of Texas Health Center
- University San Antonio Health Center
- School of Medicine I.A. Santos, Monterrey|Tec de Monterrey ITESM, Monterrey, Mexico
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guajardo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guajardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guajardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guajardo speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Guajardo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guajardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guajardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guajardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.