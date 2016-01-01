Dr. Gustavo Huerta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huerta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gustavo Huerta, MD
Dr. Gustavo Huerta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Lexington Surgeons1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 202, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 277-5711
- Baptist Health Lexington
- General Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1134501679
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery
Dr. Huerta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
