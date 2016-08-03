Dr. Gustavo Lara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gustavo Lara, MD
Overview of Dr. Gustavo Lara, MD
Dr. Gustavo Lara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Lara works at
Dr. Lara's Office Locations
-
1
Harvey Nurick, MD7111 Indiana Ave Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92504 Directions (951) 276-9012Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lara?
Dr Lara is the doctor that performed the surgery on me to remove my gallbladder. I feel that he is very good at his profession, everything went right on time as planed, and they keep you very informed on your situation. he is the kind of doctor i would take my parents or my children to see if needed at any point in our lives. Thank you Dr Lara.
About Dr. Gustavo Lara, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639132392
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lara works at
Dr. Lara speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.