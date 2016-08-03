Overview of Dr. Gustavo Lara, MD

Dr. Gustavo Lara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Lara works at Harvey Nurick, M.D., INC in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.