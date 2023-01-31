See All Hand Surgeons in Lincoln, NE
Dr. Gustavo Machado, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (22)
Map Pin Small Lincoln, NE
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gustavo Machado, MD

Dr. Gustavo Machado, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Adventist University Of La Plata Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and York General Hospital.

Dr. Machado works at Prairie Orthopaedic & Plastic Surgery in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Machado's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prairie Shoulder Elbow and Hand Center PC
    4130 Pioneer Woods Dr Ste 1, Lincoln, NE 68506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 489-4700
  2. 2
    Prairie Shoulder, Elbow & Hand Center
    1730 S 70th St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 489-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryan East Campus
  • York General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Bedsores

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Becky — Jan 31, 2023
    About Dr. Gustavo Machado, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225206188
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Adventist University Of La Plata Faculty Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gustavo Machado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Machado has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Machado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Machado works at Prairie Orthopaedic & Plastic Surgery in Lincoln, NE. View the full address on Dr. Machado’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Machado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

