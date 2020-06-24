See All Gastroenterologists in Northridge, CA
Dr. Gustavo Machicado, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gustavo Machicado, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley|University Of California, San Francisco(Ucsf) and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Machicado works at Dr Himadri M Patel Medical Corporation in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Himadri M Patel Medical Corporation
    18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 604, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 885-6261

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Indigestion
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Indigestion

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatobiliary Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 24, 2020
    I'm a nurse and I needed to get my first routine screening colonoscopy. I really wasn't looking forward to it (does anyone?) Dr. Machicado is so personable, kind, knowledgeable and professional that it was a snap. I can't say that I'm looking forward to having another one but I certainly won't fear it in the future.
    Kristina Nielsen-Morris — Jun 24, 2020
    About Dr. Gustavo Machicado, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568434652
    Education & Certifications

    • Wadsworth VA Hosp-UCLA
    Residency
    • Wadsworth VA Hosp
    Internship
    • Wadsworth VA Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of California At Berkeley|University Of California, San Francisco(Ucsf)
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gustavo Machicado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machicado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Machicado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Machicado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Machicado works at Dr Himadri M Patel Medical Corporation in Northridge, CA. View the full address on Dr. Machicado’s profile.

    Dr. Machicado has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Machicado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Machicado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machicado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machicado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machicado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

