Overview

Dr. Gustavo Machicado, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley|University Of California, San Francisco(Ucsf) and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Machicado works at Dr Himadri M Patel Medical Corporation in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.