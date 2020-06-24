Dr. Gustavo Machicado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machicado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gustavo Machicado, MD
Overview
Dr. Gustavo Machicado, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley|University Of California, San Francisco(Ucsf) and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Dr Himadri M Patel Medical Corporation18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 604, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 885-6261
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a nurse and I needed to get my first routine screening colonoscopy. I really wasn't looking forward to it (does anyone?) Dr. Machicado is so personable, kind, knowledgeable and professional that it was a snap. I can't say that I'm looking forward to having another one but I certainly won't fear it in the future.
About Dr. Gustavo Machicado, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wadsworth VA Hosp-UCLA
- Wadsworth VA Hosp
- Wadsworth VA Hosp
- University of California At Berkeley|University Of California, San Francisco(Ucsf)
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
