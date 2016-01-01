Overview of Dr. Gustavo Oderich, MD

Dr. Gustavo Oderich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Oderich works at UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery in Houston, TX with other offices in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.