Dr. Gustavo Prada, MD

Family Medicine
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Gustavo Prada, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Dr. Prada works at Lee Convenient Care - Page Field in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lcc Physicians
    4771 S CLEVELAND AVE, Fort Myers, FL 33907 (239) 343-9800
  2. 2
    Dr. David Butler Family Medicine
    18316 Murdock Cir Unit 108, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 (941) 629-3500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cape Coral Hospital
  Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Gustavo Prada, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326337759
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Prada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

