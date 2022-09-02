See All Oncologists in Evanston, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Gustavo Rodriguez, MD

Oncology
4.6 (29)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gustavo Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Gustavo Rodriguez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Comprehensive Care Center in Evanston, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Fibroids and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations

    Northshore University Health System
    2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2639
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Kellogg Cancer Center
    757 Park Ave W, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2639

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Gustavo Rodriguez, MD

    • Oncology
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gustavo Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Fibroids and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

