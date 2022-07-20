See All Nephrologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Gustavo Serrano, MD

Nephrology
2.3 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gustavo Serrano, MD

Dr. Gustavo Serrano, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University of Puero Rico and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Serrano works at Gregorio Santos MD in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Serrano's Office Locations

    5101 N Armenia Ave Ste A, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 870-6477

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Gout
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Gout
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gustavo Serrano, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396732442
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital
    Residency
    • University Hospital
    Internship
    • University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Puero Rico
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gustavo Serrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Serrano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Serrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Serrano works at Gregorio Santos MD in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Serrano’s profile.

    Dr. Serrano has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serrano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Serrano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serrano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

