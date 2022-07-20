Dr. Gustavo Serrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gustavo Serrano, MD
Overview of Dr. Gustavo Serrano, MD
Dr. Gustavo Serrano, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University of Puero Rico and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Serrano works at
Dr. Serrano's Office Locations
Office5101 N Armenia Ave Ste A, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 870-6477
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Serrano to be Knowledgable, thorough, and personable. His office staff is the most helpful I've encountered I call BS on some reviews. Did she lose "50 lbs from vomiting"? BS! "Refused to renew insulin"? BS! "Staff wasn't friendly" BS! Staff " speaks very little English" BS! The dog issue sounds legit and there is a wait so bring a book. If you have refills call them don't rely on your pharmacy to do all the work. I was in the medical field and can see through these negative reviews and found some that are simply UNTRUE. I used to travel 14 miles to see him and only left to find a nephrologist who had privileges at TGH. Although DR Serrano is established with TGH doctors his privileges are at St Joe's. Now I travel 13 miles to see someone else and miss Dr. Serrano and his staff
About Dr. Gustavo Serrano, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1396732442
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Hospital
- University Hospital
- University of Puero Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serrano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serrano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serrano works at
Dr. Serrano has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serrano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Serrano speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Serrano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serrano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.