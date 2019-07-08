Dr. Torres-Cifuentes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gustavo Torres-Cifuentes, MD
Dr. Gustavo Torres-Cifuentes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY FRANCISCO MARROQUIN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coast Plaza Hospital, Community Hospital Of Huntington Park, East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital, L A Downtown Medical Center, Los Angeles Community Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Venous Compression, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres-Cifuentes' Office Locations
- 1 620 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 869-0871
Hospital Affiliations
- Coast Plaza Hospital
- Community Hospital Of Huntington Park
- East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital
- L A Downtown Medical Center
- Los Angeles Community Hospital
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellente physician
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1225138498
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY FRANCISCO MARROQUIN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
