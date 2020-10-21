See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Gustavo Vasquez, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.7 (3)
Overview of Dr. Gustavo Vasquez, MD

Dr. Gustavo Vasquez, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Vasquez works at Jefferson Infectious Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vasquez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Infectious Disease Associates
    1015 Chestnut St Ste 1020, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis

Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 21, 2020
    I am so glad he is my doctor. He saved my life.
    — Oct 21, 2020
    About Dr. Gustavo Vasquez, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1427251594
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Internship
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vasquez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vasquez works at Jefferson Infectious Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Vasquez’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

