Dr. Gustavo Vasquez, MD
Dr. Gustavo Vasquez, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Infectious Disease Associates, 1015 Chestnut St Ste 1020, Philadelphia, PA 19107
I am so glad he is my doctor. He saved my life.
About Dr. Gustavo Vasquez, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1427251594
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
