Overview of Dr. Guy Bernstein, MD

Dr. Guy Bernstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paoli, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bernstein works at Urology Health Specialists in Paoli, PA with other offices in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.