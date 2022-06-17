Dr. Guy Boike, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Boike, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Guy Boike, MD
Dr. Guy Boike, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Harbor Beach Community Hospital, Hills and Dales General Hospital, Mclaren Bay Region and MyMichigan Medical Center Midland.
Dr. Boike's Office Locations
Hdi Ob-gyb Midwifery Services3175 Professional Ct, Bay City, MI 48706 Directions (989) 667-2325
Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Bay Region3140 W Campus Dr, Bay City, MI 48706 Directions (989) 667-2325
- 3 5400 Mackinaw Rd Fl 5, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 583-5168
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Harbor Beach Community Hospital
- Hills and Dales General Hospital
- Mclaren Bay Region
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boike?
Dr Boike and his team are the best. I was right to trust him.
About Dr. Guy Boike, MD
- Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1366434722
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Detroit Medical Center
- Wayne State Univ Som
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boike has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boike accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boike has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boike on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Boike. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boike.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.