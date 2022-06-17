See All Oncologists in Bay City, MI
Dr. Guy Boike, MD

Oncology
3.3 (46)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Guy Boike, MD

Dr. Guy Boike, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Harbor Beach Community Hospital, Hills and Dales General Hospital, Mclaren Bay Region and MyMichigan Medical Center Midland.

Dr. Boike works at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City, MI with other offices in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boike's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hdi Ob-gyb Midwifery Services
    3175 Professional Ct, Bay City, MI 48706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 667-2325
  2. 2
    Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Bay Region
    3140 W Campus Dr, Bay City, MI 48706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 667-2325
  3. 3
    5400 Mackinaw Rd Fl 5, Saginaw, MI 48604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 583-5168

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison
  • Harbor Beach Community Hospital
  • Hills and Dales General Hospital
  • Mclaren Bay Region
  • MyMichigan Medical Center Midland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Choriocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Epithelial Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jun 17, 2022
    Dr Boike and his team are the best. I was right to trust him.
    Laura Scharich — Jun 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Guy Boike, MD
    About Dr. Guy Boike, MD

