Dr. Guy Buckle, MD

Neurology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Guy Buckle, MD

Dr. Guy Buckle, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University.

Dr. Buckle works at Shepherd Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Nystagmus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buckle's Office Locations

    Shepherd Center
    2020 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 352-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Nystagmus
Difficulty With Walking
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Nov 09, 2020
    My son saw Dr. Buckle in Atlanta, GA and we are so sad to find out he has moved to a new practice. Dr. Buckle was extremely informative, detailed and knowledgeable with MS. Thank you Dr. Buckle for getting my son on the right path to slow down my son's MS. We will be forever grateful to you.
    About Dr. Guy Buckle, MD

    • Neurology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861404642
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts University
    Dr. Guy Buckle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buckle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buckle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buckle has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Nystagmus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buckle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

