Dr. Guy Danielson, MD
Dr. Guy Danielson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Danielson's Office Locations
Precision Spine Care1814 Roseland Blvd Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 530-9063
Integrative Health Matters419 W Southwest Loop 323 Ste 400, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-8077Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Most pleasant caring physician I've ever seen. Very thorough
About Dr. Guy Danielson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801905674
Education & Certifications
- University Okla Hospital
- Oklahoma University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danielson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danielson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danielson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danielson speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Danielson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danielson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danielson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danielson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.