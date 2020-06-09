See All Hand Surgeons in Macon, GA
Dr. Guy Foulkes, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.1 (28)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Guy Foulkes, MD

Dr. Guy Foulkes, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.

Dr. Foulkes works at OrthoGeorgia - Macon in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Foulkes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Macon
    3708 Northside Dr, Macon, GA 31210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 745-4206
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
  • Piedmont Macon North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 09, 2020
    I thought this was for Dr. Foulkes, not Taylor. Dr. Foulkes is an excellent doctor who explains very well what’s going on and the different possibilities of treatments. His bedside manner made me feel very comfortable.
    C. Hall — Jun 09, 2020
    C. Hall — Jun 09, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Guy Foulkes, MD
    About Dr. Guy Foulkes, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447354154
    Education & Certifications

    • Fellowship in Hand & Microvascular Surgery at UCLA
    • Med Center Of Central Ga
    • Mercer University School of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guy Foulkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foulkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foulkes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foulkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foulkes works at OrthoGeorgia - Macon in Macon, GA. View the full address on Dr. Foulkes’s profile.

    Dr. Foulkes has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foulkes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Foulkes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foulkes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foulkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foulkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

