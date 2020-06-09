Dr. Guy Foulkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foulkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Foulkes, MD
Dr. Guy Foulkes, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Macon3708 Northside Dr, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 745-4206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
I thought this was for Dr. Foulkes, not Taylor. Dr. Foulkes is an excellent doctor who explains very well what’s going on and the different possibilities of treatments. His bedside manner made me feel very comfortable.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Fellowship in Hand & Microvascular Surgery at UCLA
- Med Center Of Central Ga
- Mercer University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
