Dr. Guy Guilfoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Guy Guilfoy, MD
Dr. Guy Guilfoy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Dr. Guilfoy's Office Locations
Folsom Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Injury Medical Clinic Inc.1743 Creekside Dr Ste 130, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 983-2307
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- PHCS
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Guy Guilfoy performed a TKR for me two years ago. I did a lot of research and his experience and honesty had me settle on him doing my surgery. I was walking without assistance in a week and now I'm climbing mountains and backpacking pain free. Before surgery I could barely walk. My recovery went smoothly and his pain med protocol worked magnificently. He's doing my 2nd knee next year and I have no worries. For me the recovery was easy. I climbed Mt Ralston 4 months after surgery and completed a 30 mile Sierra Backpacking trip 8 months after surgery.
About Dr. Guy Guilfoy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1154381341
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University and William Beaumont Army Hospital
- L D S Hospital
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE
Dr. Guilfoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guilfoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guilfoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guilfoy has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guilfoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Guilfoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guilfoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guilfoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guilfoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.