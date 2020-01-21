See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Folsom, CA
Dr. Guy Guilfoy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Guy Guilfoy, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Guy Guilfoy, MD

Dr. Guy Guilfoy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.

Dr. Guilfoy works at Folsom Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital of Folsom
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Dawson, DPM
Dr. John Dawson, DPM
4.2 (5)
View Profile
Michael Outslay, PA-C
Michael Outslay, PA-C
5.0 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Lucas, MD
Dr. Robert Lucas, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital of Folsom.

Dr. Guilfoy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Folsom Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Injury Medical Clinic Inc.
    1743 Creekside Dr Ste 130, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 983-2307

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Runner's Knee
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Runner's Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Aspiration (Breathing in Foreign Object) Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • United Food and Commercial Workers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Guilfoy?

    Jan 21, 2020
    Dr Guy Guilfoy performed a TKR for me two years ago. I did a lot of research and his experience and honesty had me settle on him doing my surgery. I was walking without assistance in a week and now I'm climbing mountains and backpacking pain free. Before surgery I could barely walk. My recovery went smoothly and his pain med protocol worked magnificently. He's doing my 2nd knee next year and I have no worries. For me the recovery was easy. I climbed Mt Ralston 4 months after surgery and completed a 30 mile Sierra Backpacking trip 8 months after surgery.
    Terry Halvorson - Ape Man on Youtube — Jan 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Guy Guilfoy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Guy Guilfoy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Guilfoy to family and friends

    Dr. Guilfoy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Guilfoy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Guy Guilfoy, MD.

    About Dr. Guy Guilfoy, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154381341
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Texas Tech University and William Beaumont Army Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • L D S Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guy Guilfoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guilfoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guilfoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guilfoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guilfoy works at Folsom Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Guilfoy’s profile.

    Dr. Guilfoy has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guilfoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Guilfoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guilfoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guilfoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guilfoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Guy Guilfoy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.