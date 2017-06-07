Overview of Dr. Guy Handley III, MD

Dr. Guy Handley III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Handley III works at Brookwood Ent. Associates PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Acute Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.