Dr. Guy Kahler, MD

Family Medicine
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Guy Kahler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camden, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.

Dr. Kahler works at MUSC Health Primary Care Mill St. in Camden, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care Mill St.
    1111 Mill St, Camden, SC 29020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Guy Kahler, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1376506154
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center

