Dr. Guy Langlo, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Carrollton, GA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Guy Langlo, DPM

Dr. Guy Langlo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.

Dr. Langlo works at Foot & Ankle Center Of West GA in Carrollton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Langlo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Center of West Georgia PC
    100 Professional Pl Ste 101, Carrollton, GA 30117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 834-9080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Chronic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 19, 2021
    Does a great JOB! on the feet. What else do you need to know?
    — Mar 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Guy Langlo, DPM
    About Dr. Guy Langlo, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356341614
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guy Langlo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langlo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Langlo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Langlo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Langlo works at Foot & Ankle Center Of West GA in Carrollton, GA. View the full address on Dr. Langlo’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Langlo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langlo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langlo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langlo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

