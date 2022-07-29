Dr. Guy Manetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Manetti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Guy Manetti, MD
Dr. Guy Manetti, MD is an Urology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Manetti's Office Locations
Urology Associates of Danbury PC51-53 Kenosia Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a nephrectomy with Dr. Manetti. Good education up to the day. Good bedside matter. Good outcome.
About Dr. Guy Manetti, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manetti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manetti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manetti has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manetti speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Manetti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.