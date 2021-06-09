See All Ophthalmologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Guy Massry, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Guy Massry, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (29)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Guy Massry, MD

Dr. Guy Massry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Massry works at Guy Massry, MD, Beverly Hills, CA in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Massry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Guy Massry, MD, Beverly Hills, CA
    150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 314, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 657-4302

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Massry?

    Jun 09, 2021
    When someone can change your life for the better, that's a special person. Dr. Massry is a rare combination of unparalleled skill and genuine kindness. My case of ptosis was a unique challenge. On the surface, it probably didn't appear that way. And this is so important to point out. Because going under the knife may feel or seem routine, and lull one into believing that 'any surgeon with accreditation and decent reviews will do'. Please think twice before endorsing such a notion. He couldn't have known that my case would be different. But it didn't matter, Dr. Massry went above and beyond to handle it. What separates Dr. Massry from the rest is that he sincerely loves his work. And you, in turn, become the most important part of his work. For ptosis patients, our conditions can sometimes be overlooked or treated as routine. Yet, his passion takes what he does to a place of artistry but with a warm, human touch. There's no other surgeon in this field that I'd recommend more.
    jtisdale — Jun 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Guy Massry, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Guy Massry, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Massry to family and friends

    Dr. Massry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Massry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Guy Massry, MD.

    About Dr. Guy Massry, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134137441
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Louis U-Anheuser-Busch Eye Inst
    Residency
    Internship
    • Huntington Meml Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guy Massry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Massry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Massry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Massry works at Guy Massry, MD, Beverly Hills, CA in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Massry’s profile.

    Dr. Massry has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Massry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Guy Massry, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.