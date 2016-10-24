See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Dothan, AL
Dr. Guy Middleton, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Guy Middleton, MD

Dr. Guy Middleton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.

Dr. Middleton works at Dothan Ob/Gyn in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Perimenopause and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Middleton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dothan OB/GYN
    1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 402, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 673-3633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southeast Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Uterine Fibroids
Perimenopause
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Uterine Fibroids
Perimenopause
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 24, 2016
    Dr. Guy Middleton is a great Doctor. I recently had a total hysterectomy July 2016 & he was very patient with me. He offered advice but he still let me make the decision. He walked me through the entire thing. Before surgery & followup visits. He was always very sweet, nice, & gentle. He made my hubby & I very comfortable in our choice. My surgery didn't last but a couple of hours. He & his team kept my husband informed the entire time. He's the best!!! Love Dr. Middleton. Thanks for everything!
    Kim in Dothan — Oct 24, 2016
    About Dr. Guy Middleton, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053410993
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Undergraduate School
    • Birmingham Southern College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guy Middleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Middleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Middleton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Middleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Middleton works at Dothan Ob/Gyn in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Middleton’s profile.

    Dr. Middleton has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Perimenopause and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Middleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Middleton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Middleton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Middleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Middleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

