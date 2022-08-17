Overview of Dr. Guy Oswalt, MD

Dr. Guy Oswalt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Pascagoula Hospital and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Oswalt works at Urology Associates Of Mobile in Mobile, AL with other offices in Fairhope, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.