Dr. Guy Oswalt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oswalt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Oswalt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Guy Oswalt, MD
Dr. Guy Oswalt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Pascagoula Hospital and Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Oswalt works at
Dr. Oswalt's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Associates Of Mobile168 Mobile Infirmary Blvd, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 433-1895Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Urology Associates of Fairhope8720 Fairhope Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 433-1895
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Pascagoula Hospital
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oswalt?
Dr. Oswald and his staff were excellent by every measure of an experience.
About Dr. Guy Oswalt, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1376646505
Education & Certifications
- University of Birmingham
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oswalt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oswalt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oswalt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oswalt works at
Dr. Oswalt has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oswalt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Oswalt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oswalt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oswalt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oswalt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.