Overview of Dr. Guy Petruzzelli, MD

Dr. Guy Petruzzelli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery, Oral Cancer and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.