Dr. Guy Reeder, MD
Dr. Guy Reeder, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Heart200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8195
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My wife is Dianne Larson, she is scheduled for closure of a PFO November 10th. I hope Dr reeder can ease my mind. Since the sugery will be done thru a vein in her leg I would like to know where the blood being pumped into her leg goes if the vein to her heart id being used to do the surgery? If the vein is being used does the blood that would normally be returning to the heart just become a big bruse? Where does it go? Please ease my mind and let me know as Dianne is doing this but I can tell she has more questions than we did when we met with you. WE are trying to be very positive and know this is the right thing to do but also would like to learn a bit more. My sincere thanks.
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1467430678
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
