Dr. Guy Reyes, MD
Overview of Dr. Guy Reyes, MD
Dr. Guy Reyes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital South, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Reyes' Office Locations
Westover Hills Clinic10010 ROGERS XING, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 598-5605Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southwest Clinic7500 Barlite Blvd Ste 311, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 598-5605Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Methodist Hospital South
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Guy Reyes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reyes speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.