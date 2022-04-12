Dr. Guy Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Schmidt, MD
Overview of Dr. Guy Schmidt, MD
Dr. Guy Schmidt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beartooth Billings Clinic and Billings Clinic.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations
-
1
Billings Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine2702 8TH AVE N, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 238-5200
-
2
Billings Clinic2800 10th Ave N, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 238-2136
-
3
Billings Clinic Surgery Center2929 10th Ave N, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 238-2136
Hospital Affiliations
- Beartooth Billings Clinic
- Billings Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmidt?
Has done 6 different Knee operations for me. Good results! 2 ACL'S, 3 meniscus repairs and one screw removal.
About Dr. Guy Schmidt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1922090604
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.