Overview of Dr. Guy Stofman, MD

Dr. Guy Stofman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy.



Dr. Stofman works at Bragdon Stofman Plstc Srgry Grp in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.