Dr. Guy Stofman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stofman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Stofman, MD
Overview of Dr. Guy Stofman, MD
Dr. Guy Stofman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy.
Dr. Stofman works at
Dr. Stofman's Office Locations
-
1
Stofman Plastic Surgery Group LLC1350 Locust St Ste G103, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 232-5616
-
2
Upmc Wound Healing Services1515 Locust St Ste 401, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 232-5744
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stofman?
Dr. Stofman and his staff are amazing. I waited years to have my otoplasty surgery done and felt relaxed and comfortable the minute Dr. Stofman walked into my examination room. The results were amazing! I would recommend Dr. Stofman to anyone!
About Dr. Guy Stofman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1225098882
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stofman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stofman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stofman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stofman works at
Dr. Stofman has seen patients for Burn Injuries and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stofman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stofman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stofman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stofman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stofman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.