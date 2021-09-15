Dr. Guy Venuti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venuti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Venuti, MD
Overview of Dr. Guy Venuti, MD
Dr. Guy Venuti, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
Dr. Venuti's Office Locations
HSHS Medical Group Pediatrics - O'Fallon670 Pierce Blvd Ste 200, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 206-2088
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A friend of mine recommended Dr. Venuti for some issues my 9 year old son was dealing with. Dr. Venuti gave him a different (more positive) perspective on how to deal with anxiety and emotions. He gave us options and a plan. He was so patient and you can tell that his passion is helping kids. My son said that it made his day a 10 out of 10 and he can't wait to go back and see him.
About Dr. Guy Venuti, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, French
- 1013993344
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venuti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venuti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venuti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venuti works at
Dr. Venuti speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Venuti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venuti.
