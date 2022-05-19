Dr. Guy Voeller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voeller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Voeller, MD
Overview
Dr. Guy Voeller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
UT University Clinical Health General Sgy6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 106, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 866-8530
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Voeller did hernia surgery on both sides in the groin area two years ago and everything is good, no issues, very pleased with his repair.!!!
About Dr. Guy Voeller, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1124085485
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tn College Of Med
- U Tenn
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voeller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voeller has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voeller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Voeller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voeller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.