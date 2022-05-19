Overview

Dr. Guy Voeller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Voeller works at BMG Minimally Invasive Surgery in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.