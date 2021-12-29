Dr. Guy Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Wells, MD
Overview
Dr. Guy Wells, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center, Medical Arts Hospital, Plains Memorial Hospital and University Medical Center.
Dr. Wells works at
Locations
1
Lubbock Cardiology Clinic PA3819 24TH ST, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 797-7000
2
Covenant Medical Center3615 19th St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 797-7000
3
Lubbock Heart & Surgical Hospital4810 N Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 797-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Medical Arts Hospital
- Plains Memorial Hospital
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
YEARLY CHECK UP. DR WELLS IS SO CLEAR ABOUT EXPLAINING WHAT YOUR SITUATION IS.
About Dr. Guy Wells, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
