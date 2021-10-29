Overview of Dr. Gwen Cousins, MD

Dr. Gwen Cousins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Cousins works at Retina Associates in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA, Houma, LA and Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.