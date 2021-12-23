Dr. David has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gwen David, MD
Overview of Dr. Gwen David, MD
Dr. Gwen David, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ.
Rwhg Partners for Womens Health PA95 Northfield Ave Ste 3, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-4505
Gregori Surgery Center101 Old Short Hills Rd, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. David is the best gynecologist ever! She answers any questions you may have both in person or on the portal, is extremely kind, and really truly cares about her patients. I cannot recommend her enough.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1225138308
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Dr. David accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. David on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. David, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. David appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.