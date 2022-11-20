Overview

Dr. Gwen Iwasaki, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Iwasaki works at T. Gwen Iwasaki MD, MPH in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

