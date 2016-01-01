Dr. Levitt accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gwen Levitt, DO
Overview of Dr. Gwen Levitt, DO
Dr. Gwen Levitt, DO is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Levitt's Office Locations
Maricopa Integrated Health System2601 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 344-5011MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Stratum Mental Health of Arizona Inc3104 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 954-0186
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gwen Levitt, DO
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1871532697
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitt. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitt.
