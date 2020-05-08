Dr. Gwen Webster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gwen Webster, MD
Overview of Dr. Gwen Webster, MD
Dr. Gwen Webster, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Webster's Office Locations
Plano Healthcare For Women5940 W Parker Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 781-0456
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Webster is great! I've been seeing her for over 15 years and she is the best!! She is always very honest and direct, which I value so much!!
About Dr. Gwen Webster, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1902801814
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webster accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Webster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.