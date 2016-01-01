Overview of Dr. Gwenalyn Garcia, MD

Dr. Gwenalyn Garcia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Augusta Health, Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Jackson General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center, Montgomery General Hospital, Summersville Regional Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at CAMC Cancer Center in Charleston, WV with other offices in Fishersville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.