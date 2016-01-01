Overview of Dr. Gwendoline Fonebi, MD

Dr. Gwendoline Fonebi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CITIZENS GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, CAMC General Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fonebi works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.