Dr. Gwendolyn Cobbs, MD
Overview of Dr. Gwendolyn Cobbs, MD
Dr. Gwendolyn Cobbs, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Dr. Cobbs works at
Dr. Cobbs' Office Locations
Dominion Gynecology5335 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (571) 439-9989
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Cobbs since I was 16 years old. She delivered my daughter. She is so nice and honest which I appreciate.
About Dr. Gwendolyn Cobbs, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1295794386
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Goucher College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cobbs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cobbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cobbs has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cobbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobbs.
