Offers telehealth
Dr. Gwendolyn Emerson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma2488 E 81st St Ste 290, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 494-2665Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma - Bixby12800 S Memorial Dr Ste D, Bixby, OK 74008 Directions (918) 394-2767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sapulpa Clinic1305 E Taft Ave, Sapulpa, OK 74066 Directions (918) 582-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- Medicaid of Oklahoma
- Medicare of Oklahoma
- MedRisk
- One Call Care Management
- OSMA Health
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate that Dr. Emerson takes the time to explain my diagnosis and my options for treatment. She is does NOT talk down to me and she is very kind. Very pleased with the results of my surgery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1295842003
Education & Certifications
- Tria Orthopaedic Institute Minneapolis, Mn
- University Of Washington Seattle, Wa
- University of Washington
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Oral Roberts University Tulsa, Ok
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Emerson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emerson has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Emerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emerson.
