Overview of Dr. Gwendolyn Kane-Wanger, MD

Dr. Gwendolyn Kane-Wanger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Kane-Wanger works at Brigham & Womens Hospital in Chestnut Hill, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.