Dr. Gwendolyn Reeve, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.7 (88)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gwendolyn Reeve, DMD

Dr. Gwendolyn Reeve, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Reeve works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reeve's Office Locations

    New York Hospital Nyp
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 (646) 962-2605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Biopsy
Dental Implant
Dento Alveolar Surgery
Biopsy
Dental Implant
Dento Alveolar Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Reconstruction Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Skeletal Dysplasia - Orofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 10, 2022
    I had UJS early in 2022 and had an amazing experience with Dr. Reeve! Pre-surgery I consulted with Dr. Reeve and she shared all the necessary information (benefits, risks, etc) and also connected me with a previous patient of hers who had a similar case. During and after surgery, Dr. Reeve has been wonderful in her bedside manner, responsiveness and assistance as I went through recovery. I even had some unexpected benefits with my breathing and quality of life that I didn’t even expect! I would recommend that anyone looking for an oral surgeon that wants someone straightforward and transparent and does great work go with Dr. Reeve!
    Rex — Dec 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gwendolyn Reeve, DMD
    About Dr. Gwendolyn Reeve, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649596123
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina / College of Dental Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gwendolyn Reeve, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeve is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reeve has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reeve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reeve works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Reeve’s profile.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeve. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeve.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeve, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeve appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.