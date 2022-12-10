Overview of Dr. Gwendolyn Reeve, DMD

Dr. Gwendolyn Reeve, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Reeve works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.