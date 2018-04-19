Overview of Dr. Gweneth Lazenby, MD

Dr. Gweneth Lazenby, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Lazenby works at MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.