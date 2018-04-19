Dr. Gweneth Lazenby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazenby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gweneth Lazenby, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gweneth Lazenby, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St135 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Lazenby as a first time patient. She was kind, caring and took the time to have a conversation with me prior to the visit. Very professional, knowledgeable and listened well. I would highly recommend her.
- Obstetrics
- English
- Female
- 1215134655
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazenby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazenby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lazenby using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lazenby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazenby has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazenby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazenby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazenby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazenby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazenby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.