Dr. Gwenn Lentine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gwenn Lentine, MD
Dr. Gwenn Lentine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Lentine's Office Locations
Si Podiatry1855 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (347) 745-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Just loved her. She calming, patient , and kind
About Dr. Gwenn Lentine, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174574651
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
