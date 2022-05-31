Dr. Gwyn King, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gwyn King, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gwyn King, DO is a Dermatologist in Dayton, OH. They completed their residency with St Barnabas Hospital
Dr. King works at
Locations
Dayton Skin Surgery Center3025 GOVERNORS PLACE BLVD, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 293-5567
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
Dr. King cares about her patients and puts in the extra effort to find the best treatment for your specific issues. She has my trust.
About Dr. Gwyn King, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1659569382
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Grandview Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.